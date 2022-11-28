Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 184,893 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,893 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $107,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Home Depot by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,806,000 after buying an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 121,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 13,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $322.88. The company had a trading volume of 105,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $330.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

