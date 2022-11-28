C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 3,830 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $60,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,214.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director W Larry Cash bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,214.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $1,245,456.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,891.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,256 shares of company stock worth $3,404,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCRN. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

