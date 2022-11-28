C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 492.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,719 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 113,655 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,489 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,120 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 152,495 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,674.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,041 shares of company stock worth $70,542. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRFT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.63.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $68.99. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,177. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.98. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $141.74.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

