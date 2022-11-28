C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.6% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after buying an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.42 on Monday, hitting $367.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.14 and its 200 day moving average is $359.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

