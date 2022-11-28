C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $448,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,072,000 after buying an additional 619,875 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,474,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,655,000 after buying an additional 58,686 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after buying an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,798,000 after buying an additional 1,507,442 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPTS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.92. 219,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $30.58.

