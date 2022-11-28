C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $329,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 179.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after buying an additional 728,857 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1,186.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after buying an additional 716,921 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Paychex by 614.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after buying an additional 557,825 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.72. 6,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,006. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.60%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

