C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $1.30 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 681.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.24. 11,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,629,502. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

