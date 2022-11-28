Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of HOM.U traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,862. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$13.34 and a 12-month high of C$22.17. The stock has a market cap of C$517.84 million and a PE ratio of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, Director Graham David Senst acquired 2,000 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.64 per share, with a total value of C$37,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,435,280.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

