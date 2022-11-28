Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of HOM.U traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,862. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$13.34 and a 12-month high of C$22.17. The stock has a market cap of C$517.84 million and a PE ratio of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HOM.U has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
