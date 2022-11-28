Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.92. 6,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,859. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $24.27.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

