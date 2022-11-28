Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

BPYPN opened at $14.84 on Monday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

