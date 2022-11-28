Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.08

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Brooge Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78.

Institutional Trading of Brooge Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

