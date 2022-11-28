Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $75.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.82. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the first quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.