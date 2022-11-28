Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

BCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Brink’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $60.72 on Thursday. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Brink’s had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 28.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,591,000 after buying an additional 966,164 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 349.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 271,090 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,858,000 after purchasing an additional 250,908 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at $13,642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 77.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

