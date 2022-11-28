Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €81.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($82.65) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNR. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($86.73) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($85.71) price target on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.00 ($88.78) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of BNR stock opened at €68.42 ($69.82) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($57.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.69.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

