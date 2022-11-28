Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €98.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €98.00 ($100.00) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.23% from the company’s current price.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €84.00 ($85.71) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($86.73) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($82.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($87.76) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of BNR stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €68.42 ($69.82). 267,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($57.40). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €62.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €65.69.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

