Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis Sells 19,390 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 19,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$148,065.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,836 shares in the company, valued at C$701,278.06.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BNE stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 263,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,224. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.75. The firm has a market cap of C$278.31 million and a PE ratio of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

