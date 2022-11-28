Bone ShibaSwap Reaches One Day Volume of $2.45 Million (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00004260 BTC on exchanges. Bone ShibaSwap has a market capitalization of $119.03 million and $2.45 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bone ShibaSwap Token Profile

Bone ShibaSwap launched on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 229,931,741 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 229,931,801.17851937 with 156,191,117.9239346 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.69532626 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $2,546,598.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

