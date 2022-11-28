BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYC) Position Boosted by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYC – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,904 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 87.57% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,684,000.

Get BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF alerts:

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $35.20. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,661. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.