Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.30

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$47.30 and last traded at C$47.30, with a volume of 10174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.19.
Bombardier Stock Up 6.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.16.
Bombardier Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.
