Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.30

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$47.30 and last traded at C$47.30, with a volume of 10174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.19.

Bombardier Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.16.

Bombardier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.