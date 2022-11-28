Bob Willem Leenen Sells 4,000 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $563,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,946.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MSA traded down $3.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.01. 1,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,575. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.75 and a 1 year high of $153.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.89. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. CWM LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 49.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 68.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

