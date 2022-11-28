BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday. set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($62.24) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded up €0.10 ($0.10) on Monday, hitting €53.33 ($54.42). The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a one year high of €69.17 ($70.58). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €47.97.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

