BNB Price Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $291.71 or 0.01808118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion and $940.46 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,971,364 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,971,541.48668885 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 313.28127537 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1145 active market(s) with $1,050,696,198.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.