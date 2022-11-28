B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

BMRRY stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,524. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $35.51.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.1313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 8.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About B&M European Value Retail

BMRRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $530.00.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

