Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. 137,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 943,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Bitfarms Stock Down 8.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$171.88 million and a P/E ratio of 4.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bitfarms

In other news, Director Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 301,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$421,239.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,397,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,735,582.75. Insiders have sold 1,700,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,653 in the last quarter.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

