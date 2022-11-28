Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $254.53 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $254.53 million and $13.45 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $14.53 or 0.00089751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00243363 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00059269 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

