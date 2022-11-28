BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) 1-Day Volume Hits $37.27 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $2,017.70 billion and approximately $37.27 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $16,160.84 or 0.99990640 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010649 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00039911 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006110 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00022030 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00235361 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,851,284 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

