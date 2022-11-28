Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Has $11.84 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 27,658.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 2.2% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. owned 1.62% of Intuit worth $11,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after buying an additional 919,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,562 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 103,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,729,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $391.50. 19,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,815. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $697.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.53.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

