Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the October 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of BITGF remained flat at $14.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63. Biotage AB has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

