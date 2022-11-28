BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
BioSyent Stock Performance
BIOYF stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. BioSyent has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $7.93.
About BioSyent
