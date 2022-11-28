Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) were down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 61,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,488,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Bionano Genomics Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $611.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.25.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 451.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

