Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) were down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 61,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,488,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.
Bionano Genomics Trading Down 7.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $611.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.25.
Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 451.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionano Genomics
Bionano Genomics Company Profile
Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.
