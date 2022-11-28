BinaryX Market Cap Tops $405.79 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $405.79 million and approximately $18.57 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for approximately $145.57 or 0.00897242 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.51 or 0.07539897 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00482688 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,775.86 or 0.29359356 BTC.
About BinaryX
BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,185,503 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,787,618 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
BinaryX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.