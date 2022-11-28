Biconomy Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $64.85 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,461,738 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

