Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($1.89) price target on the stock.

Michelmersh Brick Stock Performance

LON:MBH opened at GBX 94 ($1.11) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £90.15 million and a PE ratio of 1,342.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.19. Michelmersh Brick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.66). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.63.

Michelmersh Brick Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio is 52.14%.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

