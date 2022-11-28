Berenberg Bank Cuts Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Price Target to GBX 140

Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.77) to GBX 140 ($1.66) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 160 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Senior Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTC SNIRF traded down 0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,500. Senior has a 12 month low of 1.35 and a 12 month high of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.51.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

