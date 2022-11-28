Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BENPG) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.12 Per Share

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BENPG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 1.123 per share on Monday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s previous interim dividend of $0.94.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

