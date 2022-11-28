Beldex Price Hits $0.0450 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $133.61 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,169.82 or 0.07222245 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00032384 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00076409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00060320 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023871 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

