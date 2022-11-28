Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the October 31st total of 1,059,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. 18,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,028. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCEKF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.85 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

