Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Sells 549 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.63. 180,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,659,577. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $275.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average of $91.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

