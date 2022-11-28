Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Purchases 498 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.79.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.