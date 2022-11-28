Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Purchases 498 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.