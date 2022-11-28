Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,416,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,251,000 after acquiring an additional 354,742 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,678,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,175 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.53. The stock had a trading volume of 35,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,646. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.27 and its 200-day moving average is $149.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

