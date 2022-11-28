Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.99. The company had a trading volume of 301,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,734,127. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

