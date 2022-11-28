Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,189,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 393,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,629,000.

DFAC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.35. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,598. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

