Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Buys 114 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,828,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.0% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $368.87. 17,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $369.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.03 and its 200 day moving average is $322.54. The firm has a market cap of $350.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

