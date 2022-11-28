BayFirst Financial Corp. (BAFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 15th

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAFN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.30. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BayFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAFN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BayFirst Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $3,428,000. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services.

