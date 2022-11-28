BayFirst Financial Corp. (BAFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 15th

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.
BayFirst Financial Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BAFN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.30. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BayFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92.
BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BayFirst Financial
BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BayFirst Financial (BAFN)
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.