Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €54.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €54.00 ($55.10) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($58.57) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($73.47) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($50.00) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ETR:BAS traded down €0.28 ($0.29) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €49.61 ($50.62). 1,913,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €44.89. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 52 week high of €69.15 ($70.56).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

