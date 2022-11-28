BarnBridge (BOND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.41 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $37.26 million and $3.41 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for about $3.76 or 0.00023244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,919,201 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

