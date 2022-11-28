Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.66) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LMP. Berenberg Bank downgraded LondonMetric Property to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.31) to GBX 200 ($2.36) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.42) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 254.67 ($3.01).

LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 183.10 ($2.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 234.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 157.76 ($1.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.40). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 217.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider James Fitzroy Dean purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £127,500 ($150,762.68). In related news, insider Rosalyn Wilton acquired 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £9,940.56 ($11,754.24). Also, insider James Fitzroy Dean bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £127,500 ($150,762.68).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

