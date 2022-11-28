Barclays Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €555.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KER. UBS Group set a €575.00 ($586.73) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($683.67) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($750.00) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Stock Down 0.4 %

EPA KER opened at €545.30 ($556.43) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €486.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €502.68. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($425.92).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.