Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Up 16,480.0% in November

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 16,480.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BKRIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Ireland Group from €10.40 ($10.61) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of Ireland Group from €7.10 ($7.24) to €7.90 ($8.06) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Ireland Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.54. 34,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,368. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

