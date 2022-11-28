Band Protocol (BAND) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00011957 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $68.09 million and $39.44 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

